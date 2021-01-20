Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Global Trends with Industry Growth to 2027 – Lyft, Uber, Beeline Singapore, SKEDGO, UbiGo, Whim App, Moovel, QIXXIT, Splyt Technologies, Smile Mobility

“Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Industry Report″ is a direct appreciation by The Insight Partners of the market potential. The report intends to provide accurate and meaningful insights, both quantitative as well as qualitative of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market.

Frequent travelers for inter-city, inter-state and inter-countries have to face various hassles with regards to planning and boarding different modes of transportation and thereby reach the intended last mile. Some modes of transportation provide node-to-node transportation service while the others provide last mile connectivity. Planning a trip in such circumstances where a traveler needs to hire three or more different modes of transportation requires lots of planning as well as time bound constraints.

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market accounted for US$ 44.33 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 476.34 Bn in 2025.

As a result of this, there has been increasing demands for more integration into the transportation systems for efficient, seamless and hassle-free travels as well as hassle free payments. MaaS enables individual users to make payments for the entire trip beforehand and also allows for monthly subscriptions for frequent travelers. This factor has been driving the mobility as a service (MaaS) market across geographies over the years. Similar trend is anticipated to drive the growth of mobility as a service (MaaS) market.

The reports cover key developments in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Beeline Singapore

SKEDGO PTY LTD.

UbiGo AB

Whim App (MaaS Global Oy)

Moovel Group GmbH

QIXXIT

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Smile Mobility

The “Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2025 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

