Modem Market 2020 by Technology and Top Key Players- Motorola, Toshiba, Cisco, NETGEAR, Linksys and more…
Modem Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Modem market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11380 million by 2025, from $ 9440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Modem business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modem market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Modem value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
The key manufacturers covered in this report
Motorola
Toshiba
Cisco
NETGEAR
Linksys
ARRIS
TP-Link
Ubee (Ambit)
Asus
D-Link
Lenovo
Cradlepoint
Zoom
Actiontec
ZTE
Huawei
PHILIPS
Pantech
Skyworth
USRobotics
Westell
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
DSL
Cable
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household Application
Commercial Application
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Modem consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Modem market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Modem manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Modem with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Modem submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
