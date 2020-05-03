Modem Market 2020 by Technology and Top Key Players- Motorola, Toshiba, Cisco, NETGEAR, Linksys and more…

Modem Market



According to this study, over the next five years the Modem market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11380 million by 2025, from $ 9440 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Modem business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Modem market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Modem value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Motorola

Toshiba

Cisco

NETGEAR

Linksys

ARRIS

TP-Link

Ubee (Ambit)

Asus

D-Link

Lenovo

Cradlepoint

Zoom

Actiontec

ZTE

Huawei

PHILIPS

Pantech

Skyworth

USRobotics

Westell

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

DSL

Cable

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household Application

Commercial Application

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Modem consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Modem market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Modem manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Modem with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Modem submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.



