modular chillers Market 2020 Giants Spending Is Going To Boom GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC., Carrier Corporation, FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Midea, Multistack, LLC., Danfoss, Tandem Chillers, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning

Global modular chillers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC., Carrier Corporation, FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Midea, Multistack, LLC., Danfoss, Tandem Chillers, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning., Haier Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., ClimaCool Corp., Aermec S.p.A, LG Electronics, NANJING TICA CLIMATE SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD., TICA Climate Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd, MCQUAY AIR-CONDITIONING LTD., Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd., Arctic Chiller Group, Ltd., Schneider Electric, among others.

Modular chiller is used in industrial procedures and construction to cool the brine and water and dehumidify the atmosphere. They can work on their own or in conjunction with other chiller modules to boost the ability of cooling as required. Using the evaporator, modular chillers have the ability to cool and also have an inner or remote condenser installed with suitable checks. They are of types water cooled modular chillers and air- cooled modular chiller. They are widely used in commercial, industrial and residential.

Market Drivers:

Increasing commercial construction project is driving the market growth

Rising awareness of modular chiller will also enhance the market

Growing demand for low GWP refrigerants will also contribute as a factor for the market

Increasing demand for high quality modular chiller will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

High initial investment and setup cost contributes as a market restraint

Low compression ratio and small single cooling capacity will also hamper the market growth

High consumption of electricity is another factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation: Global Modular Chillers Market

By Type

Water-Cooled Modular Chillers

Air-Cooled Modular Chillers

By Application

Commercial

Corporate Offices

Data Centers

Public Buildings

Residential

Multifamily Building and Hospitality

Industrial

Cold Storages

Others

