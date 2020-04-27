Modular Chillers Market Undertake Strapping Growth By 2019 With GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC., Carrier Corporation, FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Midea, Multistack, LLC., Danfoss, Tandem Chillers, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global modular chillers Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global modular chillers business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Global modular chillers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC., Carrier Corporation, FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p.A., Midea, Multistack, LLC., Danfoss, Tandem Chillers, Johnson Controls–Hitachi Air Conditioning., Haier Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation., ClimaCool Corp., Aermec S.p.A, LG Electronics, NANJING TICA CLIMATE SOLUTIONS CO.,LTD., TICA Climate Solutions Malaysia Sdn Bhd, MCQUAY AIR-CONDITIONING LTD., Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.,Arctic Chiller Group, Ltd., Schneider Electric, among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing volume of worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

Modular chiller is used in industrial procedures and construction to cool the brine and water and dehumidify the atmosphere. They can work on their own or in conjunction with other chiller modules to boost the ability of cooling as required. Using the evaporator, modular chillers have the ability to cool and also have an inner or remote condenser installed with suitable checks. They are of types water cooled modular chillers and air- cooled modular chiller. They are widely used in commercial, industrial and residential.

Market Drivers:

Increasing commercial construction project is driving the market growth

Rising awareness of modular chiller will also enhance the market

Growing demand for low GWP refrigerants will also contribute as a factor for the market

Increasing demand for high quality modular chiller will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

High initial investment and setup cost contributes as a market restraint

Low compression ratio and small single cooling capacity will also hamper the market growth

High consumption of electricity is another factor restricting this market growth

Segmentation: Global Modular Chillers Market

By Type

Water-Cooled Modular Chillers

Air-Cooled Modular Chillers

By Application

Commercial

Corporate Offices

Data Centers

Public Buildings

Residential

Multifamily Building and Hospitality

Industrial

Cold Storages

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



