Modular Steel Construction Market Increasing Demand of Key Players: ATD Steel Structure Corporation, BMarko Structures, Deluxe Modular

Modular steel construction basically refer to the task of development of steel based construction products or modules that can be quickly integrated on the site. The modular construction facilitate aid in simplification of complex and sophisticated construction process in compact urban spaces. Moreover, the products also provide assistance in swift construction of core infrastructure skeleton across natural disaster affected areas and remote terrains.

Factors such as increase in popularity of modular construction products and swift rise in urbanization has contributed significantly in the growth of the market. Moreover, the significantly large scope of application of the steel in construction across different end-user vertical is also anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the versatile benefits of the modular steel construction in ease of integration, construction of complex infrastructure is also anticipated to steadily fuel the growth of the market during the coming years. Thus, the modular steel construction market is poised to provide numerous profitable market opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include ATD Steel Structure Corporation, BMarko Structures LLC, Deluxe Modular, Henan BEBON Steel Co., Ltd, Modula Construction UK, Modular Steel Systems, Inc., SMC Construction Solutions, Superstruct ApS, Vanguard Modular Building Systems, Z Modular (Zekelman Industries)

The “Global Modular Steel Construction Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction & manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of modular steel construction market with detailed market segmentation by construction type, building type and geography. The global modular steel construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading modular steel construction market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global modular steel construction market is segmented on the basis of construction type, and building type. Based on construction type, the market is segmented into type 1 and type 2. Further, by building type the global modular steel construction market is broadly classified into residential, commercial, industrial, and others.

