Molded Plastics Market Undertake Strapping Growth By 2019 With Exxonmobil, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Dowdupont, SABIC, INEOS

The Global Molded Plastics Market is expected to reach USD 537.7 million by 2025, from USD 329.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Exxonmobil, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Dowdupont, SABIC, INEOS

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing volume of worldwide in various enterprises; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced need for implementing skill-based training that can provide measurable results for enterprises is another factor boosting this market growth

High demands for training the high volume of workers present in different enterprises across a variety of industries also acts as a market driver

Cost efficient method of learning which boosts the levels of preferences for corporates to indulge in this training method is expected to enhance the adoption rate for this method

Molded plastics are the polymers that can be molded in any shape and size which can be used in commercial applications. Their quality is enhanced by using pigments and other additives. They possess favourable characteristics such as high durability, high chemical resistance and light weight. The molded plastics products are used by automobile industry in manufacturing og engine cover, air flow ducts, bumpers and many more. With the rapid growth in automotive, construction, and packaging industry is fuelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Organization Internationale des Constructeurs Automobiles (OICA), a growth of 4.5% was seen in automobile industry in 2015-2016. The rise in demand for environment supportable and low carbon producing vehicles has led to the rise in molded plastics for manufacturing of vehicles. Also, the increase outflow and inflow of consumer goods in packaging industry is owing to the growth of the molded plastics market.

Market Drivers:

Packaging industry is fuelling the growth of the molded plastics market

Growing high-tech agriculture to boost the molded plastics market

Market Restraint:

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Disposal issues of molded plastics

Segmentation: Global Molded Plastics Market

By Technology

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Rotational Molding

Thermoforming

By Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polystyrene

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Construction & Infrastructure

Agriculture

Pharmaceutical

Electronics & Electrical

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis: Global Molded Plastics Market

The global molded plastics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of molded plastics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. For instance, in August 2014, Pexco company bought Custom Extrusion Inc to expand its plastic business in different regions of. With this acquisition, the company expanded its workfore to produce more plastic products.

Key Market Competitors: Global Molded Plastics Market

The key players operating in the global molded plastics market are –

Exxonmobil

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Dowdupont

SABIC

INEOS

The other players in the market are China Petroleum Corporation (China), Solvay S.A (Belgium), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Group (FPG) (Taiwan), Chevron Corporation (U.S.), Versalis (Italy), BASF SE (Germany), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Reliance Industries (India), Westlake Chemical (texas), Haldia Petrochemicals (India), AGC Chemicals (Exton), Chemours Company (U.S.) and many more.

Molded Plastics Market has been studied in terms of all parameters such as applications, types, products and many other. Each and every data leading to growth or fall of the respective segments have been explained.

Global Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Market, By Type

8 Global Market, by disease type

9 Global Market, By Deployment

10 Global Market, By End User

11 Global Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Market, By Geography

13 Global Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

