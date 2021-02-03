Monosodium Glutamate Market Key Players and Global Industry Revenue by Forecast 2027|E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ajinomoto, Co., Inc.

Report on Monosodium Glutamate Market Industry

The report involves insightful data on the main sectors of the Monosodium Glutamate Market. The report has segmented market, by its types and applications. Each segment has analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. Further, it is classified on the basis of geographical areas which include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The study on the Monosodium Glutamate market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The Topmost Companies are as follows E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ajinomoto, Co., Inc., Qingdao Century Minghui Co., Ltd., and Korai Enterprises

Market Dynamics

The major driver propelling growth of the global monosodium glutamate market is increasing demand for MSG from the food and beverages industry. Moreover, increasing number of restaurants is also expected to drive growth of the market. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given MSG its generally recognized as safe (GRAS) designation. MSG is used as a common seasoning in Chinese restaurants. Ajinomoto, a MSG-based condiment is widely used in restaurants worldwide to enhance flavor with an umami taste.

However, general misconception about side effects such as headaches and other feelings of discomfort due to MSG is expected to hinder the market growth. Many products and restaurants claim “no added MSG” due to the consumer demand for products without MSG. However, researchers have found no definitive evidence of a link between MSG and these symptoms.

