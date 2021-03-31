Motherboard Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2017 – 2025
Motherboards nowadays are a mature and saturated market, and are in an edge of severe experiential deviations, in terms of structures, products, and the supply chain. In terms of unit shipments, globally motherboard market is experiencing a decline, since last few years. Due to this, vendors are in intense necessity of coming up with new innovations continuously, to survive in such a competitive landscape. Also, due to commoditization of motherboards, manufacturing power has been concentrated within the control of very few vendors.
Since last few years, the market for assembled PCs has shrunken, and consumers are preferring laptops and notebooks over traditional desktops. So, vendors have also started focusing on non-traditional desktops including AIOs, KIOSKs, SIGNAGEs and others. With continuous innovations in the motherboards, vendors can expect considerable benefits in the market. Gaming motherboards, is one such category which is expected to be an emerging market in the coming years, and vendors catering to this market are expected to make profits.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19153
Motherboard Market: Drivers & Challenges
In terms of growth, motherboards market is declining in most of the cases, when utilized with traditional electronic systems. But due to few emerging and growing segments, the market for motherboards is experiencing flat growth in some areas. Progression in the gaming industry is one such segment, and is providing new avenues of growth for advanced and gaming motherboards. Also, increase in applicability of non-traditional desktops such as AIOs, KIOSKs, SIGNAGEs and others, is pushing the motherboards market slightly towards better profit margins.
With increasing disposable incomes of customers, and narrowing down of prices of Laptops and Notebooks, customers have become more inclined towards purchasing notebooks and laptops, instead of desktops. Due to this motherboards market is expected to face difficulty in maintaining its market share. Also, fierce competition amongst vendors, low product margins, need for continuous innovation in the product is expected to make the market situation more challenging.
Motherboards Market: Segmentation
Segmentation of Motherboards Market, By Application
- PC Motherboards
- Mobile PC Motherboards
- Server Motherboards
- Gaming Motherboards
- Others
Motherboards Market: Regional Overview
North America is expected to lead the Motherboards market in terms of market share followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of Motherboards market in North America is expected to be fuelled by the significantly high adoption of advanced technology. Whereas the demand of Motherboards in Asia Pacific will be primarily driven by the growth in emerging countries including India and China.
Motherboards Market: Competitive Landscape
- Key New Development/Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions
- In August 2017, Asus introduced ROG Strix X399-E Gaming motherboard, and in September 2017, MSI announced on-shelf availability of its AM4 motherboard, to cater to its customers in the gaming segment.
- Key Players
- The major players in Motherboards market include Gigabyte Technology, Asus, Intel, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, ASRock, Biostar, Acer Inc., Sapphire Technology, EVGA Corporation, XFX, Elitegroup Computer Systems, Foxconn, Vigor Gaming, ACube Systems, DFI, and others.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Motherboards Market Segments
- Motherboards Market Segments
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Motherboards Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Motherboards Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
- Motherboards Market Drivers and RestraintsTo receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19153
Regional analysis for Motherboards Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America
- U.S., & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Others
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19153