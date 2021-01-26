Motor Manufacturing Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Top Technology, Key Players Bosch, Denso, Magna International and Aisin | Forecast 2023

The motor vehicle parts manufacturing industry comprises companies manufacturing motor vehicle parts including engines. This industry includes companies manufacturing new motor vehicle parts as well as spare parts. This market includes companies manufacturing motor vehicle parts for both original equipment manufacturers and replacement market.

Motor vehicle parts manufacturers are increasingly using light weight vehicle components to improve fuel efficiency. Light weight vehicle components enable motor vehicle manufacturers to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thus, lowering the fuel consumption. This improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle while ensuring safety norms are complied. In this regard, automotive parts manufacturers are using advanced composites and high strength metals for producing motor vehicle parts.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Motor Manufacturing.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Bosch

• Denso

• Magna International

• Aisin

• Continental Automotive Systems

The Motor Manufacturing report focuses on the Motor Manufacturing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Motor Vehicle Body, Metal Stamping, & Other Parts

• Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering, Suspension, & Interiors

• Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train, & Parts

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Industry

• Manufacture

• Others

