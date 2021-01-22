Motorcycle Boot Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2025

Motorcycle boots are associated with motorcycle riders and range from above ankle to below knee boots. They have an outside of a typical boot but a low heel to control the motorcycle.

The worldwide market for Motorcycle Boot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2025, from 210 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

To improve motorcycle safety, motorcycle boots are generally made from a thick, heavy leather and may include energy absorbing and load spreading padding, metal, plastic and/or composite materials to protect the motorcycle rider’s feet, ankles and legs in an accident. For use in wet weather, some boots have a waterproof membrane lining such as Gore-Tex or SympaTex.

Harley-Davidson

CorTech

O’Neal

Bates Footwear

Gaerne

Skechers

Durango Boot

Under 100 USD

100-200 USD

200-300 USD

Over 300 USD

Global Motorcycle Boot Industry is spread across 116 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Men

Women

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Motorcycle Boot report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Motorcycle Boot market segments and sub-segments.

