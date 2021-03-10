Motorcycle Market Motorcycle Market Sales and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Study

“””

Motorcycle market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Motorcycle market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Motorcycle market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Motorcycle market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Motorcycle vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Motorcycle market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Motorcycle market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Competitive Landscape

With the demand for electric bikes on the rise, leading players operating in the motorcycle market are increasingly investing in research and development of electric vehicles. Along similar lines, Yamaha announced it would be running field trials for its concept electric bike TY-E in 2018. Yamaha claimed that the 150 lbs lightweight bike is suitable for any terrain.

To avoid the burden of increased tariffs and gain an edge in the motorcycle market, Harley Davidson announced it would be setting up new production facilities out of the US to meet the demand of its consumers in the European Union countries. The company plans to set up new facilities in Thailand with operations of the plant estimated to commence in nine to eighteen months.

Burgeoning investments in safety mechanism is gradually gaining priority in the motorcycle market. Working along the same lines, Ducati is developing a vehicle-to-everything communication system for its motorcycles which will allow the bikes to wirelessly communicate with other vehicles on the road and aid in substantially reducing incidences of accidents. The company is also working on developing an ABS cornering system and front and rear radar for its bikes.

Banking on the growing demand for premium motorcycles in India and the lower cost of production in the country, KTM announced shifting the production of its Husqvarna bikes to Bajaj Auto’s manufacturing plant in Pune. With the move, KTM aims to boost production and overtake Harley Davidson as the world’s top premium motorcycle manufacturing company.

Other leading players operating in the motorcycle market include Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Triumph Motorcycles Limited, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited, Eicher Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Limited, Hero MotorCorp Limited, Polaris Industries Inc., and Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.

Note: Fact.MR research offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the motorcycle market. A summary of the report is available on request.

Additional Insights:

Burgeoning Sales of Standard Bikes to Underpin Demand for Engines with up to 150cc Capacity

Developing countries in the APAC region account for the bulk of the standard motorcycles sales in the world. Better fuel efficiency than other vehicles, growing prices of fossil fuels, and increasing traffic congestion are some of the key factors driving the demand for standard bikes in developing regions. Availability of an assortment of options to finance the purchase of motorcycles is contributing to the proliferation of the motorcycle market with the options allowing the rural population of developing economies to purchase bikes, a section where demand for motorcycles is growing. Generally, standard bikes are used for day to day commute and require engines with capacity 150cc or less for operation.

Demand for other variants of motorcycles in sports bikes, adventure bikes, cruisers, and touring bikes is gradually rising with consumers taking a greater interest in the segments. Consequently, engines with capacity ranging from 151cc to 1600cc are being employed for the manufacturing of these bikes.

Research Methodology

The report on the motorcycle market is a consequence of an elaborate and robust research methodology. A two-step research methodology involving primary and secondary researches was employed to obtain in-depth insights into the motorcycle market. While interviewing experts from the motorcycle market formed the basis of primary research, secondary research was conducted by thoroughly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other publications pertaining to the motorcycle market. Results from both the steps of research were triangulated to obtain an accurate and authentic forecast of the motorcycle market.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Motorcycle ? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Motorcycle market? What issues will vendors running the Motorcycle market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

