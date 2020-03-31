The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mouth Freshener market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Mouth Freshener Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Mouth Freshener market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Mouth Freshener Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Mouth Freshener Market

The global mouth freshener market was worth USD 12.31 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding oral care is among the prominent factors driving the growth. Moreover, increasing usage of tobacco and alcohol is propelling the product demand.

Furthermore, the high consumption of junk food, tobaccos, and alcohol has led to increase in oral problems such as plaque, stained teeth, and bad odor. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), half of the global population suffers from oral problems. This factor is anticipated to drive the adoption of mouth fresheners, which in turn is projected to drive the mouth freshener market growth.

The manufacturers introduce different flavors of the product keeping the preference of consumers, especially millennials in mind, which is expected to positively influence the market growth. Introduction of ingredients such as caffeine, ginseng, and guarana among others in gum, breath freshener, and mint is driving the product demand. In countries such as India, consumers prefer to have mouth freshener after meals as well. Availability of a wide variety of mouth fresheners is projected to impel the market growth in near future.

However, the government policies regarding various types of mouth freshener such as gums may restrain the market growth in various regions. For instance, chewing gum sale is banned in Singapore unless they are prescribed by doctors or are bought from registered pharmacist. However, product innovation and acceptance of other variants of the product may drive the demand in near future.

For instance, Colgate-Palmolive Company introduced Colgate Plax liquid mouth freshener which has been widely accepted by the consumers thus, positively impacting the overall growth. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the oral health problems and the cost associated with their treatments is projected to drive the demand for mouth fresheners. The dental treatment costs averaging 5% of total health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure in most of the high-income countries.

Distribution Channel Insights

Retail stores segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market in terms of the market share. Easy availability is the prominent factor driving the segment growth. Presence of a large number of outlets and easy product availability are expected to fuel the growth of this distribution channel in near future.

Online stores segment is anticipated to witness robust CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing internet penetration in rural areas, faster and trusted delivery by various online portals, and easy replacements options are driving the segment. Also, the young working consumers with hectic schedule prefer online distribution channels due to easy access and doorstep service. This factor is projected to bode well for the segment growth in the forthcoming years.

Type Insights of Mouth Freshener Market

Mint candy is among the most preferred types of mouth fresheners and the segment accounted for 37.0% of the market share in 2018. Easy availability of the product in many countries is among the prominent factors driving the growth of the segment. Availability of different variants in term of flavors as well as packaging is driving the demand. For instance, the manufacturers have come up with regional flavors such as in India Paan flavor candies, available in various regions.

Spray is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.. Wide acceptance across the countries where gums are banned is projected to drive the segment growth. Advertisement and brand personification have also been one of the prominent factors for the segment growth. Famous personalities and celebrities endorse various products, thus, positively impacting the overall growth.

Regional Insights of Mouth Freshener Market

In 2018, North America held the leading market share of 43.0% and is anticipated to witness significant growth in near future. In North America, the U.S. contributes to majority of share and is expected to register a CAGR of around 3.6% over the forecast period, owing to high product demand and consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to high demand from the developing countries such as India and china. Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income are expected to further drive the growth. High prevalence of oral problems due to high usage of tobacco is driving the regional market. For instance, in India, the consumption of tobacco has increased by 38% in last decades.

Market Share Insights of Mouth Freshener Market

Johnson & Johnson; Mars; The Hershey Company; Kraft Foods Inc.; Perfetti Van Melle; Lotte; Haribo GmbH & co.; Midas Care; Dabur Binaca; and Cadbury Trebor Basset are some of the major market players. The market poses a moderate to high entry barrier due to the presence of big market players and requirement of high advertising costs. The companies focus on innovation in packaging and flavor, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Mouth Freshener Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global mouth freshener market report on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Spray

Mint Candies

Gum

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Mouth Freshener Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580