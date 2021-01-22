Mozzarella Cheese Market 2020 Volume, Value, Demand, Growth and Development Trends by 2025 | Adroit Market Research

Global mozzarella cheese market is segmented on the basis of product form, distribution channel and application. Among these, block mozzarella cheese is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, and was valued at USD 12,124.9 million in 2018. Most of the cheese is commonly produced in blocks as the block shaped cheese are economical and lasts long. Hence, it is the most preferred form of mozzarella cheese packaging. Cheese can be manufactured in tiny blocks, in particular for large sizes, for various procedures or direct sales. Another driver for the increasing use of block cheese is storage convenience and lower wastage.

Huge consumption of mozzarella cheese is anticipated to maintain a significant growth rate especially among diabetic food providers. The growth of global mozzarella cheese market is highly accredited to the high content of calcium; hence the demand for mozzarella cheese is anticipated to grow with huge consumption among sportsman as well as athletes. In addition to this, consumption of block mozzarella cheese is likely to continue its growth as compared to the other types of cheese. The global mozzarella cheese market will generate high revenues with the help of supermarkets stores as well as online retailers.

Likewise, Increase in mozzarella cheese consumption to prevent diabetes and arthritis is projected to positively influence the global mozzarella cheese market growth. However, mozzarella cheese is also called as curd cheese which is used in several food products. Hence, mozzarella cheese is highly preferred across the food industry owing to its high properties of protein and calcium. Likewise, the growth of this market is also attributed to huge vitamin B content, as this cheese is used in diabetic food products and also helps to control cholesterol level.

Due to the rich content of vitamin B3 or niacin, this type of cheese is helping to prevent diseases such as diabetes, and others. In addition to this, mozzarella cheese consumption also helps to prevent other diseases like osteoporosis, therefore a large number of manufacturers prefer to use mozzarella cheese in the food products across the F&B industry. Moreover, the rapid growth of the organized retail sector is highly influencing the mozzarella cheese market across the globe. On the other hand, with the rise in huge number of stores of organized retail the huge numbers of service providers are investing in the mozzarella cheese market such as China and India.

The global mozzarella cheese market is growing at a rapid pace, but the European market holds the highest share of mozzarella cheese market, owing to its huge demand across the region. However, as compared to fluid milk, mozzarella cheese is considered as the second-largest selling dairy product in the Europe region. The global mozzarella cheese market is segregated based on product into, processed mozzarella cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese. In terms of application, the market segregated into commercial use as well as residential use. Fonterra, Perfect Italiano, Groupe Lactalis, Grand Cheese Company, Kraft Foods, Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited, and Boar’s Head are some leading players operating in the global mozzarella cheese market.

Key segments of the global mozzarella cheese market

Product Form Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Block

Cube

Slice

Spread & spray

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Brick & mortar retail (Physical retail)

Online retail

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

F&B processing

Commercial

Residential

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview, By Product Form

Chapter 5 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 6 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 7 Mozzarella Cheese Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

