Multiplex Assays Market: Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2025
Multiplex Assays Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Multiplex Assays is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Multiplex Assays in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Multiplex Assays Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
companies profiled in the global multiplex assays market include Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Seegene, Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, Quansys Biosciences, and Illumina, Inc.
The global multiplex assays market has been segmented as follows:
Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Product
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Reagents & Kits
- Micropipettes & Microplates
- Others
- Software
Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Technology
- Multiplex RT-PCR
- Flow Cytometry
- Luminescence
- Fluorescence
- Others
Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Type
- Protein
- Planar
- Bead-based
- Nucleic Acid
- Planar
- Bead-based
- Cell
Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Application
- Research & Development
- Drug Discovery & Research
- Biomarker Research & Application
- Diagnosis
- Infectious Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Neuro-endocrine Diseases
- Others
- Others
Global Multiplex Assays Market, by End-user
- Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Academic & Research Centers
- Diagnostic Centers
- Hospitals
- Others
Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
