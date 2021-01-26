Music Publishing Market Expected to Reach 6940 Million US$ by 2026| Focus on Top Brands- Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music, SONGS Music Publishing |CAGR:6.1%

The global Music Publishing market size was 4330 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6940 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2020-2026.This report studies the Music Publishing market, Music publishing involves music recording, merchandizing, publishing, and distributing musical content. To publish the musical content, music publisher requires a copyright of the song along with fee, which is commonly known as royalty.

Music Publishing Market Research Report 2020 the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, future road map and 2026 forecast.

Music publishing involves the acquisition of rights to, and licensing of, musical compositions (as opposed to recordings) from songwriters, composers or other rights holders. Music publishing revenues are derived from five main royalty sources: Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital and Other.In addition, music publishing includes other responsibilities, such as acquiring songs, administering copyrights, exploiting the artistic material, and protecting copyrights.

The music publishing business is also highly competitive. The top three music publishers collectively accounted for 50% of the market. QYResarch observes that Universal Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group, and BMG Rights Management are still essentially the largest participants in this market. Of the major players of Music Publishing, Universal Music Group maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017.

Universal Music Group accounted for 22.47 % of the Global Music Publishing revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.72 %, 13.21 % and 11.97 % including Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Warner Music Group and BMG Rights Management. However, after the acquisition of SONGS Music Publishing with around $ 150 Million on December 2017, Kobalt Music will occupy larger global market share.

The Global Music Publishing Industry 2020 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Music Publishing industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Music Publishing market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major Players in Music Publishing Market are:

• Universal Music Group

• Sony/ATV Music Publishing

• Warner Music Group

• BMG Rights Management

• Kobalt Music

• SONGS Music Publishing

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

On the whole the music publishing market is still very much in the growth phase, and is set to be moderate growth over the next years. The North America, Europe and Japan market will lead the way, followed closely by the Asia-Pacific (Ex. Japan), Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets. Over the past year, the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions have shown huge potential for growth.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Performance

• Digital

• Synchronization

• Mechanical

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• Commercial

• Commonweal

• Other

The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Music Publishing industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

