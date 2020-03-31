Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global Mycoplasma Testing Market was valued at USD 465.30 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1337.73 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.45% from 2017 to 2025.

Mycoplasma contamination is a constant risk for the cell culturist. Mycoplasma is small, simple bacteria which lack a cell wall and represent one of the most prevalent and serious sources of cell line contamination. Mycoplasma contamination is invisible with no discernible change in turbidity or pH.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Growth and Government Support for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

1.2 Strong Trend of R&D Investments in Life Sciences

1.3 Cell Culture Contaminationâ€”A Major Concern for Laboratories

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Degree of Consolidation Acts as an Entry Barrier for New Entrants

2.2 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Mycoplasma TestingMarket, by End User:

1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.2 Contract Research Organizations

1.3 Academic Research Institutes

1.4 Cell Banks

1.5 Other End Users

2. Global Mycoplasma TestingMarket, by Application:

2.1 Cell Line Testing

2.2 Virus Testing

2.3 End-Of-Production Cell Testing

2.4 Other Applications

3. Global Mycoplasma TestingMarket, by Technique:

3.1 PCR

3.2 Elisa

3.3 Direct Assays

3.4 Indirect Assays

3.5 Dna Staining

3.6 Microbial Culture Techniques

3.7 Enzymatic Methods

4. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Product and Services:

4.1 Kits and Reagents

4.1.1 PCR Assays

4.1.2 Nucleic Acid Detection Kits

4.1.3 Elimination Kits & Reagents

4.1.4 Stains

4.1.5 Standards & Controls

4.1.6 Other Kits & Reagents

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Services

5. Global Mycoplasma Testing Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

2. Merck KGaA

3. Lonza Group Ltd.

4. Roche Diagnostics (Division of F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.)

5. SGS S.A.

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7. American Type Culture Collection

8. Biounique Testing Laboratories Inc.

9. Invivogen

10. Promocell GmbH

11. Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd.

12. Wuxi Apptec

13. NorgenBiotek Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Mycoplasma TestingMarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

