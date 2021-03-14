Mycotoxin Binders Market Opportunities Assessments to 2026 | Top Players like BASF SE; Olmix Group; Perstorp; Anpario plc; Cargill, Incorporated; others

Mycotoxin Binders Market: Inclusive Insight

Global Mycotoxin Binders Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.03 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.19% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid levels of urbanization globally, resulting in increased focus on reduction in wastage of feed for livestock animals.

The Mycotoxin Binders Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Mycotoxin Binders market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: BASF SE; Olmix Group; Perstorp; Anpario plc; Cargill, Incorporated; Kemin Industries, Inc.; Bayer AG; Impextraco NV; Syngenta; Venkys India; Industrial Técnica Pecuaria S.A.; Norel S.A; Royal agrifirm group; Alltech; NOVUS INTERNATIONAL; Nutreco; BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH; Neospark Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited; Lipidos Toledo S.A.; Novozymes; Adisseo and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

In March 2019, BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH announced the launch of “FUMzyme sol”, a water-soluble purified enzyme that is to be sprayed on extruded feed resulting in degradation of fumonisins into non-toxic metabolites. The spraying system is a first of its kind technique for use in mycotoxin deactivation. This technology provides a targeted and highly efficient technology system for acting against mycotoxins in comparison to conventional methods.

Mycotoxin Binders Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Adsorbents, Dentaurants), Nature (Organic, Inorganic), Animal Type (Swine, Ruminant, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Pet, Equine), End-Users (Feed Manufacturers, Integrators, Aquaculture Industry, Home-Mixers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Mycotoxins binders are specialised substances that integrate and bind themselves with the mycotoxins in feed, which prevent these toxins from being absorbed by the animals and into the gut. These substances are frequently added as preventive or safety measures so that no harmful effects are experienced in livestock or ultimately in end-consumers.

Market Drivers:

Changes in lifestyles of individuals, resulting in increased consumption of meat-based products and organic meat; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased presence of infections and infestation in feed results in loss of essential nutrients; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of regulations present in the food & beverages industry for the detection of residues in food & food ingredients are expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Requirement of specific activators for different mycotoxins is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Certain regulation and compliances associated with the standardization of meats is expected to restrain the growth of the market

