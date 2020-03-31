Nano Calcium Carbonate Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global nano calcium carbonate market was valued at USD 3,318.9 million in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025. Plastics industry is one of the key growth drivers boosting the demand for the product. The steady growth of plastic sector specifically from Asia Pacific region is anticipated to positively influence the demand for the product.

Currently, the global plastics industry is highly dependent on additives, fillers, and reinforcements in order to enhance the properties of the final product. Nano calcium carbonate is used as a filler in polymeric materials in order to improve their impact resistance. Nano calcium carbonate finds wide-scale application in urethanes, plastisols, polysulfides, silicones, polypropylene, and PVC. The emergence of new industrial applications of the product has led to significant growth of the market.

The product is widely used as a raw material for the manufacturing of cement, adhesives, and sealants. The growth of construction sector in the U.S. is a key factor contributing to the rising demand for nano calcium carbonate.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the total construction spending (residential and nonresidential) in 2018 accounted for USD 1,293.9 billion, an increase of 3.7% as compared to the previous year. In 2018, residential and non-residential construction spending witnessed a growth of 2.6% and 4.4% respectively as compared to the previous year.

Therefore, steady growth in the construction spending is a key factor driving the demand for construction materials like cement, adhesives and sealants. The increasing consumption of these aforementioned construction materials is likely to positively influence the nano calcium carbonate market in the U.S. over the forecast period.

Application Insights of Nano Calcium Carbonate Market

Plastics application dominated the global industry accounting for 34.2% of the global revenue share in 2018. The product is widely utilized in PVC and polypropylene products to improve physical properties. In terms of revenue, PVC industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of nearly 3.0% from 2019 to 2025. Thereby, aiding growth of nano calcium carbonate industry.

In rubber industry, nano calcium carbonate is employed in chloroprene rubber, styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), and acrylonitrile-butadiene rubber. The addition of nano calcium carbonate in such products helps to improve dimensional stability, toughness, and stiffness and to reduce the production cost. Rubber is widely utilized in tires, tubes, auto components, wires, cables, belts, footwear, and pharmaceuticals.

In building & construction industry, the application of nanoparticles of calcium carbonate in cement composites helps enhance their durability and mechanical properties. The nanoparticles also help in enhancing cement hydration through chemical and nucleation effect. In addition, nano calcium carbonate plays a vital role in the formulation of adhesives & sealants and is used as a modifier in formulations such as polysulphide, epoxy, and MS polymers.

Regional Insights of Nano Calcium Carbonate Market

In terms of revenue, North America was third largest market in 2018 and is expected to ascend at CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2025. The establishment of government regulations in North America regarding optimizing the fuel efficiency of automobiles has resulted in a significant demand for lightweight components. This has further led to increase in the demand for plastics as they help to reduce vehicle weight.

Europe accounted for 21.8% of volume share in 2018. In the European automotive industry, the use of plastics in combination with other composite metals has been witnessing an increase since the last few years. According to the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Europe imports plastics worth over USD 10 billion annually.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of nano calcium carbonate products and accounted for more than 50% of market share in 2018. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Increasing income levels has resulted in growth of middle class population in the region. This has resulted in increased construction output and growth of the automotive industry in the region. Growth in these application industries is likely to augment the utilization of nano calcium carbonate in the region.

Nano calcium carbonate market share insights

Some of the key manufacturers include Mineral Technologies Inc., Imerys and Omya AG. The market is fragmented in nature and majority of the small & medium producers are situated in China. Major players are focused on catering to the demand from specific applications.

Other industry vendors include Chu Shin Chemical Co., Ltd, Enping Yueyi Chemistry Industry Co., Ltd, Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co., Ltd, Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co., Ltd, Nanomaterials Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yaohua Nano-Tech Co., Ltd, Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co., Ltd. and Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global and regional levels and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the submarkets from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the nano calcium carbonate market report based on application, and region:

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Plastics

Rubber

Building & construction

Others

