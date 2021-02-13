Nano-Enabled Packaging Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis by Business Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast to 2027| 3M, BASF SE, Danaflex nano, Amcor plc, Honeywell, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company

This Nano-Enabled Packaging Market Research Report is a proven and consistent source of information which gives telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives business towards the success. It all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth.

Nano-Enabled Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 105.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of nano-enabled packaging market is attributed to growing demand for packaged food products across the globe.

Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market Synopsis 2020-2026: Nano-enabled packaging is the result of a development in the packaging industry. Nano-enabled packaging utilizes nano-materials with a size of less than 100 nanometers to produce packaging materials. Nano-enabled packaging is widely used in food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging and has shown strong market acceptance. Nano-enabled packaging has a longer shelf life for perishable food and drinks.

Nano-enabled packaging has been shown to enhance qualities such as color and flavour quality of packaged food. This improves the absorption and bioavailability of nutrients in meat. Nanoclay and titanium nitride have the highest uses among the numerous nanoparticles used in this field. Nanoclay is the most commonly used material owing to its low availability and use in common thermoplastics such as PET, polypropylene, nylon and polyolefin thermoplastics.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

o Growing health awareness among consumers

o Rise in demand for fortified beverage product

o Innovation and development by the key players

o Food safety concerns & regulations

o Regulatory framework

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as PepsiCo, Inc., Nestl?, Kraft Foods, General Mills, Campbell Soup Co., Monster Beverage Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company and Red Bull GmbH,Archer Daniels Midland Co., DuPont Nutrition & Health, LycoRed Ltd., Fortitech, Inc., BASF and Nutratech, Inc., Maxinutrition, Glanbia, Clif Bar & Company, Universal Nutrition, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., Groupe Danone, Tata Tea, GSK, RushNet, Jivita LLC, Old Orchard Brands, Cadbury Schweppes, Taut, Energy69 among others.

Highlights of the Report

o The report offers a 360-degree overview of the Nano-enabled Packaging Market, primarily emphasizing on growth drivers, restraints, market trends, size, share, growth, challenges, new recent developments and opportunities of the market.

o It provides elaborative information about the competitive landscape of the market, names of market vendors, market segmentation on the basis of application, type, and others, and current logging-while-drilling market trends and industry developments.

o The report also throws light on strategies such as company collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, production analysis, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations and up-gradation of the older versions, investments in research and development, and other strategies adopted by the market players.

Nano-enabled Packaging Market Detailed Segmentation:-

By Technology (Active Packaging, Intelligent & Smart Packaging, Controlled Release Packaging), Application (Bakery products, Meat products, Beverages, Fruit and vegetables, Prepared foods, Others)

Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care, Others)

The Major Players Covered In The Nano-enabled Packaging Market Report are 3M, BASF SE, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Danaflex nano, Amcor plc, Honeywell International Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Sealed Air, PPG Industries, Inc., Sidel, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Kl?ckner Pentaplast, Crown, Minerals Technologies Inc., Multisorb and Innovia Films among other domestic and global players.

The Nano-enabled Packaging Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market Scope and Market Size

Nano-enabled packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and industry vertical. The growth of individual segments is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the extensive market.

o On the basis of technology, nano-enabled packaging market is segmented into active packaging, intelligent & smart packaging and controlled release packaging.

o Active packaging refers to a box that has features other than just security and storage of the material.

o Intelligent packaging has the ability to detect and convey changes in the packaging system. The value of the packaged product can be demonstrated by intelligent sensors.

o Controlled release packaging allows the release of active compounds at a controlled rate over the period of storage of the food product in order to maintain its quality and nutritional content.

o Based on application, nano-enabled packaging market is segmented into bakery products, meat products, beverages, fruit and vegetables, prepared foods and others.

o Based on industry vertical, nano-enabled packaging market is segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, consumer electronics, personal care and others.

