NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study offers deep evaluation of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Research Report: Celluforce, Melodea, Oji Paper, Nippon Paper Industries, The US Forest Service, Axcelon Biopolymers, American Process, Paperlogic, Borregaard, DIACEL FINECHEM, UPM-Kymmene, Innventia, Stora Enso

Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market by Product Type: Nanofibrillated Cellulose, Nanocrystalline Cellulose, Bacterial Nanocellulose

Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market by Application: Composites, Paper Processing, Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Oil & Gas, Personal Care, Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Table of Contents

1 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

1.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Nanofibrillated Cellulose

1.2.3 Nanocrystalline Cellulose

1.2.4 Bacterial Nanocellulose

1.3 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Composites

1.3.3 Paper Processing

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Paints & Coatings

1.3.6 Oil & Gas

1.3.7 Personal Care

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production

3.4.1 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production

3.5.1 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production

3.6.1 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production

3.7.1 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Business

7.1 Celluforce

7.1.1 Celluforce NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Celluforce NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Melodea

7.2.1 Melodea NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Melodea NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Oji Paper

7.3.1 Oji Paper NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Oji Paper NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nippon Paper Industries

7.4.1 Nippon Paper Industries NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nippon Paper Industries NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 The US Forest Service

7.5.1 The US Forest Service NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 The US Forest Service NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Axcelon Biopolymers

7.6.1 Axcelon Biopolymers NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Axcelon Biopolymers NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 American Process

7.7.1 American Process NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 American Process NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Paperlogic

7.8.1 Paperlogic NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Paperlogic NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Borregaard

7.9.1 Borregaard NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Borregaard NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 DIACEL FINECHEM

7.10.1 DIACEL FINECHEM NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 DIACEL FINECHEM NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 UPM-Kymmene

7.11.1 DIACEL FINECHEM NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 DIACEL FINECHEM NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Innventia

7.12.1 UPM-Kymmene NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 UPM-Kymmene NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Stora Enso

7.13.1 Innventia NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Innventia NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Stora Enso NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Sites and Area Served

.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Stora Enso NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

8.4 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Distributors List

9.3 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC) by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

