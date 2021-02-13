Nasal Spray Market Trend To 2025: Identification On Bayer, J Pharmaceuticals, Aurena, Sandoz, Adapt Pharma, Allergan, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Mylan, Leeford Healthcare Limited, Egalet Corporation, GSK
Data Bridge Market Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Global Nasal Spray Market”, which gives insights into in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2018, along with forecasts until 2025. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Data Bridge Market Research’s team of industry experts. Operational and emerging players ADAPT Pharma, Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Cipla Inc., Aurena, J Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Others.
Global Nasal Spray Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Global Nasal Spray Market, By Product Type (Decongestion Nasal Spray, Steroid Nasal Spray, Salt Water Solution/ Saline Nasal Spray, Others), Container Design (Pressurized Canisters, Pump Bottles), Dosage Form (Unit/Single Dose, Bi Dose, Multi Dose), Prescription Mode (Over the Counter, Prescription Based), Therapeutic Class (Antihistamine, Nasal Steroids, Mast Cell Inhibitor, Anticholinergic), Application (Nasal Congestion, Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Central Nervous System Disorders, Vaccination, Others), End User (Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Clinics, Community Health Care), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Forecast to 2025
Nasal sprays are the devices that help in delivery of drug through nose in nasal cavity to treat allergic patients. Allergy is a condition in which immune system of the body reacts abnormally to a foreign substance. Nasal spray drug products consist of therapeutically active ingredients (drug substances) in the form of solution or suspension of excipients.
Competitive Analysis: Global Nasal Spray Market
- ADAPT Pharma, Inc.,
- Sandoz International GmbH,
- INNOVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,
- Cipla Inc.,
- Aurena,
- J Pharmaceuticals,
- Bayer AG,
- Renatus,
- ARIUS FORMULATIONS PVT LTD,
- Ultratech India Limited,
- GlaxoSmithKline plc,
- Egalet Corporation,
- LEEFORD HEALTHCARE LTD,
- Aishwarya Group,
- Mylan N.V.,
- Pfizer Inc.,
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,
- Catalent, Inc,
- ALLERGAN,
- Among others
Segmentation: Global Nasal Spray Market
Global nasal spray market is segmented into product type, container design, dosage form, prescription mode, application, therapeutic class and end user.
On the basis of product type:
- Decongestion Nasal Spray,
- Steroid Nasal Spray,
- Salt Water Solution/ Saline Nasal Spray,
- Others
On the basis of container design:
- Pressurized Canisters
- Pump Bottles
On the basis of dosage form:
- Bi Dose
- Multi Dose
On the basis of therapeutic class:
- Antihistamine
- Nasal Steroids
- Mast Cell Inhibitor
- Anticholinergic
On the basis of application:
- Inasal Congestion
- Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Vaccination
- Others
On the basis of Prescription Mode:
- (Over the Counter, Prescription Based),
- Therapeutic Class (Antihistamine, Nasal Steroids, Mast Cell Inhibitor, Anticholinergic)
- By prescription mode is prescription based and over the counter
On the basis of end user:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Community
- Health Care
Research Methodology: Global Nasal Spray Market
Primary Respondents:
Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers
