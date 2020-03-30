Natural Gas Liquids Market Competitor Analysis, Winning Strategies and Growth Drivers by 2027

Natural gas liquids are hydrocarbons in the same family of molecules as crude oil and natural gas, composed exclusively of hydrogen and carbon. Natural gas liquids such as butane, propane, ethane, and isobutene have gained popularity in the petrochemical industry owing to its wide range of applications that boosting demand for the natural gas liquids market. Increasing demand from refineries and high demand from industrial and residential consumers are driving the growth of the natural gas liquids market.

Increasing demand for space heating owing to its rapidly changing climate condition are propelling the growth of the market. Rising demand for natural gas liquids in rubber production and plastics production applications is also boosting demand for the natural gas liquids market. However, the huge cost of handling, transportation, and storage of natural gas liquids may hamper the growth of the market. The increasing investments toward the petrochemical industry also surge in the consumption of products for heating, cooking, burning is expected to drive the growth of the natural gas liquids market.

The “Global Natural gas liquids Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the natural gas liquids industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview natural gas liquids market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The global natural gas liquids market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading natural gas liquids market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the natural gas liquids market.

The global natural gas liquids market is segmented on the basis of type. On the basis of type the market is segmented as ethane, propane, isobutane, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global natural gas liquids market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The natural gas liquids market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting natural gas liquids market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the natural gas liquids market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the natural gas liquids market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from natural gas liquids market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for natural gas liquids in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the natural gas liquids market.

The report also includes the profiles of key natural gas liquids companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BP PLC

Chesapeake Energy Corp.

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil Corp

Linn Energy LLC

Range Resources Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SM Energy

Statoil ASA

Swift Energy Company

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Natural Gas Liquids Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Natural Gas Liquids Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Natural Gas Liquids Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Natural Gas Liquids Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

