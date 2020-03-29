Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2025

The global Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Near Field Communication Chips (NFC) market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NXP Semiconductors

Broadcom Corporation

Texas Instruments

Qualcomm

STMicroelectronics

MediaTek

Mstar Semiconductor

AMS

Sony Corporation

Marvell technology Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

64 Bytes

168 Bytes

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Others

