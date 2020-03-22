Neck Pillow market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Neck Pillow market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Neck Pillow market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Neck Pillow market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Neck Pillow market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Neck Pillow market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Neck pillows the specially designed pillows which are supports neck and heads in natural positions. There are several kinds of neck pillows in the market which decrease the neck pain and assist good sleep. The global Neck Pillow s market is primarily driven by the increasing new cases of neck pain and lack of good sleep cases across worldwide. In the US, the annual prevalence is estimated to exceed by 30% among adults which experience in interruption in daily activity. Furthermore, growing incidence of sports injury would likely to propel the growth of the neck pillow market during the forecast period. Lastly, arthritis, muscle sprains, temporomandibular disorders etc. might boost the growth of the global neck pillow market in the upcoming period. Conversely, lack of awareness about the right use of neck pillows would likely to restrain the projection of the global Neck Pillow market during the forecast period. However, increasing disposable income, technological advancement and strategic alliance among the key players would provide the global Neck Pillows market an opportunity to propel during the forecast period.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Neck Pillows market encompasses market segments based on Material, application, and country.

In terms of Material, the global Neck Pillows market can be classified into:

Emulsion

Bamboo Fibre

Memory Foam

Others

In terms of application, the global Neck Pillows market can be classified into:

Home and office

Travelling

Others

By country/region, the global Neck Pillows market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Tempur-Pedic

Samsonite

Kuhi-comfort

SleepMax

Cabeau

Core Products International Inc.

Originalbones

Wolf Manufacturing Company

Lewis N. Clark

U.S. Jaclean, Inc.

Others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Neck Pillows market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

