Needle Free Injection Systems Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | PharmaJet, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc, Medical International Technology, Inc, INJEX Pharma AG, National Medical Products Co. Ltd., Valeritas, Inc, InsuJet™, PenJet®, Crossject, Portal Instruments

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Antares Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, PharmaJet, Bioject Medical Technologies Inc, Medical International Technology, Inc, INJEX Pharma AG, National Medical Products Co. Ltd., Valeritas, Inc, InsuJet™, PenJet®, Crossject, Portal Instruments, Amico Group, BD, InsuJet, Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Limited, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MedImmune, Mystic Pharmaceuticals, OptiNose US, Zogenix, Inc , D’Antonio Consultants International, Inc., among others.

The global needle free injection systems market is expected to reach USD 69.54 Billion by 2025, from USD 11.27 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016,, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Widespread presence of chronic disease

Increased rate of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries

Growth in demand for biosimilars and vaccination

Benefits of drug delivery technology

self-administered drug delivery devices requires adequate knowledge

Avoiding complications of using single needles

Extensively used in the developing countries

Growth in demand for self-injection devices

Eliminate of the needle phobia

Rising demand in specific trends and demographics

Huge developmental costs

Developments of new designs

Stringent regulations associated with such devices

Market Segmentation: Global Needle Free Injection Systems Market

The global needle free injection systems market is segmented on the basis of type, product, technology, usability, site of delivery, application and geography.

Based on type, the market is segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors and powder-based needle free injectors.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into jet-based needle-free injectors, spring-based needle-free injectors, laser-powered needle-free injectors and vibration-based needle-free injectors.

On the basis of usability, the market is segmented into disposable needle-free injectors and reusable needle-free injectors.

On the basis of site of delivery, the market is segmented into subcutaneous injectors, intramuscular injectors and intradermal injectors.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, oncology, pain management and other applications.

