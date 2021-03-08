Neonatal Monitoring Equipment Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2019-2025

“

Pulse Oximetry Perceives High Traction by Providing Safety Net for Neonates in NICUs

Pulse oximetry, a prominent patient monitoring technology, is providing safety for infants and newborns in NICUs, while new advancements in home monitoring enable data transmission of neonates’ vital data to smartphones. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has slated screening newborns by using pulse oximeters to be beneficial & effective in identifying numerous life-threating conditions. In current-world healthcare facilities, effective patient monitoring technology is highly bound to effective respiratory care.

When it comes to monitoring newborn babies, particularly in NICUs, extra care & safety is essential, which is often delivered through pulse oximetry. The non-invasive nature of pulse oximetry has made it ideal for application in newborns. Several hospitals have been employing pulse oximeters as the standard of care in their NICUs. For example, the NICU at Pennsylvania-based Reading Hospital utilizes Philips Healthcare’s IntelliVue Monitors, and Covidien’s Nellcor pulse oximeters to ensure positive outcomes for newborn babies.

