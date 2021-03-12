Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market 2020 to Set New Growth Cycle. Top Companies are CooperSurgical Inc., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

In this Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding.

Global neonatal (preterm) infant care market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to factors like labor treatments, induced fertility, poor prenatal care, obesity and smoking.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global neonatal (preterm) infant care market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nonin, Getinge AB, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Natus Medical Incorporated, miracradle, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Abbott, Analogic Corporation, Atom Medical Corp., Arjo, BD, Hamilton Medical, Masimo, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC , Medela AG, Nestlé, NIHON KOHDEN COPORATION among others.

Market Definition: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

Neonatal refers to new born human infant who are born premature and they are usually kept in the neonatal nursing units in the period of first 4 weeks. There are various equipment such as phototherapy equipment, infant warmers & incubators, respiratory assistance & monitoring devices and neonatal monitoring devices are used. These are widely used in the hospitals, pediatric and neonatal clinics and nursing homes. The surging incidences of premature birth have raised the need for neonatal infant care product s and equipment’s.

Segmentation: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices

Fetal Doppler’s

Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Fetal Monitors

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Neonatal Equipment

Infant Warmers & Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Assistance

Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Product

Delivery System

Bili Lights

Respiratory Assistance Devices

Thermal Control Equipment’s

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Equipment

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Product

Thermoregulation Devices

Monitoring Systems

Hearing Screening Devices

Vision Screening Equipment

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By End User

Hospitals

Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market: Neonatal Infant Care Market

In June 2019, Massachusetts health system will be launching a telehealth program by connecting clinics and rural hospitals with NICU specialist to help improve care outcomes for their tiny little patients.

In January 2019, Shvabe, the leading manufacturer of neonatal equipment will display their intensive care incubator for nursing fragile babies from 500 grams upwards. It has functions like artificial lung ventilation, anesthesia, breathing gas integrated monitoring and many others.

Neonatal Infant Care Market Drivers

Surge in the incidences of premature birth and people are becoming more aware of prenatal and neonatal care worldwide, which in turn enhance the growth of the market

The government is providing cooperation for the betterment of prenatal and neonatal infant care services, which fosters the growth of the market

There has been a surge in the demand for diagnostics, monitoring devices and prenatal therapeutics, which is driving the growth of the market

The factors like obesity , diabetes and smoking, is driving the market

Neonatal Infant Care Market Restraints

There are high entry barriers due to government compliances and regulations, which hampers the market growth

Lack of technical products as well as skilled personnel, is restricting the growth of the market

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

