Neopac will grandstand a new reused plastic tube at Perfume, Cosmetics and Design Paris, January 30-31. The new tube is the most recent expansion to Neopac’s EcoDesign line of products, which the company made to satisfy customer want for increasingly maintainable packaging materials. EcoDesign products agree to EU legislation requiring minimized environmental effect for packaging solutions.

Neopac’s reused tubes, which are utilized for a variety of applications, are made using a body and shoulder mixture containing up to 75% reused, food-grade consistent polyethylene plastics. The reused material contains half PCR (post-customer recycled)– for example, milk bottles from closed loop reusing in Western European countries, and 25% from PIR (post-industrial recycled) material from tube laminate production waste.

The tubes’ caps are made using 100% ocean plastics PP materials derived from ocean ropes. Likewise, the tubes are enlivened utilizing dissolvable free colours and low-dissolvable varnishes that are exclusively UV cured.

“Pure, food-grade recycling material is currently scarce on the market. The introduction of our RECYCLED tube shows how important it is for us, as consumers, to collect plastic packaging, and for the industry to find further solutions for separating these materials by type. In this way, existing material remains in circulation for as long as possible and we save ‘new material’,” said Cornelia Schmid, Head of Marketing for Neopac. “We plan to continue introducing new, recyclable EcoDesign family members, and launch more initiatives to minimize environmental impact and support our customers’ desire to reduce their ecological footprint.”

Different tubes in Neopac’s EcoDesign portfolio incorporate Sugarcane, which is made from renewable raw materials and offers indistinguishable qualities and processability from fossil-based polyethylene; and PICEA™, which is comprised of unique and 95% sustainable material in the tube body and shoulder – including 10% of spruce wood from wood waste in sawmills. PICEA™ is an certified product regarding Ecocert and Cosmos requirements.

Neopac has recently joined CEFLEX, a collaborative initiative of European companies and associations representing the entire esteem chain of flexible packaging. By 2020 CEFLEX intends to have an exhaustive sustainability and roundabout economy roadmap for flexible packaging. Neopac likewise also works as a development partner for customers in joint projects for sustainable packaging solutions.