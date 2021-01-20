Nephrology Devices Market Expected to Reach $16,421 XX million by 2026 – Baxter, C.R.Bard, Fresenius, Nikkiso, Dornier Medtech, Asahi Kasei, DaVita, Nipro

The global nephrology devices market accounted for $12,012 XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $16,421 XX million by 2026, registering a CAGR of XX4.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Nephrological devices are defined as the machines that are employed for the treatment of nephrological disorders. The nephrological disorders that are treated using nephrology devices include renal failure, interstitial nephritis, and chronic kidney disease. Moreover, nephrological devices are used to perform various functions in the treatment of different nephrological conditions. For instance, in patients with renal failure, devices such as dialysis machines are utilized to filter toxins from blood. Similarly, lithotripter is employed in the treatment of patients suffering from kidney stones. The machine works by pulverizing the stones with the help of electromagnetic shock waves.

The growth of the global nephrology market driven by surge in geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic kidney diseases across the globe. Furthermore, innovation in nephrology devices and rise in healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the market. However, high cost associated of these devices restrains the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in awareness about the benefits associated with nephrology devices such as reduced treatment and recovery time among renal disease patients is expected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The nephrology devices market is segmented into device type and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By device type, the market is divided into dialysis instrument, lithotripter, dialysis catheters, and other products. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

