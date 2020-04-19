Nestlé and Veolia unite to handle leakage into the environment and create recycling plans

Nestlé and Veolia, today reported their coordinated effort to work on waste at waste gathering, arranging and recycling of plastic material, with an accentuation on flexible plastic packaging. Projects will concentrate on eleven priority countries crosswise over Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe.

The partnership will likewise investigate technologies to build up viable models of recycling in different countries. This incorporates chemical recycling technologies like pyrolysis, which is capable to deliver virgin quality plastic. These technologies will help Nestlé to expand the reused substance of its bottled water packaging to 35% and its overall product bundling to 15% by 2025.

Magdi Batato, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations, Nestlé, said: “Plastic waste is a challenge that requires an ecosystem of solutions all working simultaneously. This partnership is another specific step to accelerate our efforts in addressing the critical issue of plastic waste. Leveraging on Veolia’s technology and expertise, we will start with pilot projects in multiple countries, with the intention of scaling these up globally.”

Laurent Auguste, Senior Executive Vice-President for Development, Innovation and Markets, Veolia, said:“I am very pleased and welcome the opportunity of this partnership with a global F&B leader like Nestlé, in the quest for a more circular economy of plastics. Our expertise in resource recovery and recycling has positioned us to tackle this issue with global brands and other value-chain actors, across all continents. We believe it is time to move towards more recycling of materials and we are happy to help our clients be ever more inventive so they can keep improving our quality of life, whilst protecting our planet and its resources.”

This partnership with Veolia follows a progression of specific initiatives and ventures to quicken activity to handle plastic waste, in accordance with Nestlé’s responsibility to its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.