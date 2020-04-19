Nestlé Installs Aseptic Packaging Machine to Meet Emerging Consumer Trends in Brazil

Nestlé Brazil has installed an aseptic packaging machine from SIG Combibloc that’s capable of filling 500-, 750-, and 1,000-mL combiblocMidi cartons for its well-loved Molico and Ninho UHT milks.

Whereas, in the past, simply a 1-L packaging format would satisfy for the retail shelf, today’s consumer in Brazil is searching for packaging formats and volumes to assist avoid food waste. Healthy dairy farm products in pack volumes of but 1,000 ml meet the latest consumer trends for quality, a healthy style, and individuation.

Says SIG, brand makers of merchandise that are sensitive to market fluctuations, like milk and dairy farm merchandise, must meet the challenge of those client trends and win operational potency in their production processes. what’s required are solutions that, in addition to flexibility, guarantee most potency and waste reduction, in order to attain a more robust cost-benefit equation.

With SIG’s versatile and economical solutions, Nestlé Brazil sees itself well equipped to satisfy current needs. Its well-loved Molico and Ninho UHT milks are prepacked and marketed in 1,000-and 500-mL and 1,000-mL combiblocMidi cartons, respectively, since March 2018. For this purpose, a SIG CFA 812 filling machine with a capability of 12,000 packs/hr is operative at the Nestlé plant in Carazinho (RS), higher referred to as Nestlé Sul.

The SIG CFA 812 filling machine is currently running at 94 Technical Line potency. Says Anselmo Nascimento, Nestlé Sul Plant Manager, “We have surpassed our average 58 to 60 hours’ production time, reaching new cycle times of 72 hours. SIG’s line has additionally achieved excellence in terms of our quality and standards, particularly with regards to food safety, aseptic validation, wonderful line potency of 94 %, and a mean loss of less than 0.2 percent.”