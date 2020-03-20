Network Analytics Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – ACCENTURE, ALCATEL-LUCENT, BROCADE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS, CISCO SYSTEMS, HITACHI, IBM, JUNIPER, SANDVINE, SAS INSTITUTE, TIBCO

Network Analytics Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of Network Analytics market.

Network analytics solutions are mainly deployed in segments such as healthcare, BFSI, cloud service providers, and telecom. Productive advancements in the telecom service offerings over the years have widely influenced the user experience. Telecom network analytics provides large-scaled analytical and technology solutions models to examine the entire system scenario through network analytics for communication service providers (CSPs). Increased network traffic, targeted marketing, and quality of experience (QoE) maintenance are some factors anticipated to propel the network analytics market growth.

The rising network complexity due to the arrival of new technologies, such as IoT, 5G, and cloud, upsurge in data volume and changes in traffic patterns, and growth in SDN integration with existing network infrastructures are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the network analytics market. The global Network Analytics market is anticipated to boost the high growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevention needs from several cyber-attack on the network.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000290/

The reports cover key developments in the Network Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Network Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Network Analytics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture Plc.

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Brocade Communication Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hitachi Data Systems

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Sandvine Incorporated

SAS Institute Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

The “Global Network Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Network Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Network Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Network Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global network analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud deployment, on premise deployment, hybrid deployment. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as telecom and IT, BFSI, healthcare, government, managed service providers, others.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000290/

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Network Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Network Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Network Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Network Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Network Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Network Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Network Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Network Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]