Network Analytics Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Heightened Product Innovations 2017 – 2025

Network Analytics: Introduction

Network analytics provides insights of devices which are present on the network during execution and also for their communication progress. Moreover, network analytics is growing exponentially in the digitization of various organizations, businesses and enterprises has resulted increase in demand of network analytics in market.

The increased adoption of bring your own device (BYOD), may led to unscrupulous activities and misuse of business critical data. To overcome this, organizations are increasingly adopting network analytics solutions to analyze the problems in the network and enables user to gain secure access to confidential information.

Network intelligence solution such as network intelligence services, which include services such as managed services, professional services and network intelligence solution has wide impact on network analytics market growth due to growing network disputes faced by many organizations worldwide.

Network Analytics Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving network analytics market is need of network intelligence solution in sustainable advancement in telecom service. Network analytics are primarily deployed in banking, finance and insurance services. Now-a-days, telecom analytics provides advanced analytical models and technological solutions to examine the overall scenario of the system through network analysis. While, organizations are having troubles in analyzing large amount of network data traffic in real time. So, network intelligence solution are adopted to handle the internet data traffic in easy way. As rapid increase in network traffic demand, most of the organizations are improving their focus on core business and quality of maintenance. The implementation of network intelligence solution will trigger the market of network analytics in positive way.

Challenges faced by network analytics market are in terms of effectively maintaining quality of experience and quality of service.

Network Analytics: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of solutions and services:

Network Intelligence Solution

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis off end user:

Cloud Service Providers

Communication Service Provider

Network Analytics: Key Players

Some of the key players in of Network Analytics market are: llot Communication, Accenture, Cisco, Bradford Networks, Ascom Holdings AG, Allot Communication, Juniper Networks, IBM and HP.

Network Analytics: Regional Overview

Presently, the market of network analytics is dominated by North America region, due to high implementation of analytics solution by many enterprises of all sizes. Moreover, the availability of scalable infrastructure, increased cyber-attacks, malware, and higher technology adoption by many organization will have positive impact on market of network analytics in this region.

In APAC region, there is rise in smartphone penetration and larger infrastructure investment by communication service providers and cloud service providers, due to this APAC region will gain high potential growth opportunities.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Network Analytics Segments

Network Analytics market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Network Analytics Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Network Analytics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Network Analytics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Network Analytics, market includes development in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

