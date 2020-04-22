Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Network Attached Storage (NAS) and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market was valued at USD 15.53 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 60.81 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.62% from 2018 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

NETGEAR

Synology

(Taiwan)

Western Digital Corporation

QNAP Systems

(Taiwan) Buffalo Americas

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Seagate Technology PLC.

Dell EMC