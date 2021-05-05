Network Forensics Market 2020 Industry Size, Global Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook, Key Companies and Development Trends by 2026

The Network Forensics Market report provides an in-depth analysis of size, share, revenue, growth and forecast and study on the current state of the global Network Forensics industry. Additionally, the report distinguishes and studies emerging trends along with crucial drivers and major challenges faced by the industry.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks, such as ransomware, DDoS, and APTs is expected to drive the network forensics market.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Ibm

• Cisco Systems

• Fireeye

• Symantec

• Netscout Systems

• Emc Rsa

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• IDS/IPS

• SIEM

• Threat Intelligence

• Packet Capture Analysis

• Analytics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Medical Authorities

• Education Authorities

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• IT

• Energy

• Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Network Forensics market.

Chapter 1: Describe Network Forensics Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Network Forensics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Network Forensics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

