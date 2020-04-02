Network Forensics Market To Witness CAGR Of 17.6% Rise In Value Share During The Period 2017-2025

The global market for network forensics is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing sophistication in cybercrimes and increasing digitalization of information. However, the lack of skilled investigators may restrain market revenue growth during the forecast period. According to a new report published by Persistence Market Research titled “Network Forensics Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” high revenue growth in the market was witnessed due to the rising number of DDos attacks and cybercrimes reported during the historical forecast period 2012 to 2016. Revenue from the global network forensics market is forecasted to increase from US$ 512.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1,874.4 Mn by 2025 end, representing a CAGR of 17.6% from 2017 to 2025. This increasing revenue growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT and connected devices and virtualization of servers.

Global Network Forensics Market: Trends

Popularity of cloud-based forensics

Demand for managed security services

Increasing digitalization of information

Rapid advancements in technologies, the adoption of IoT, connected devices, and smartphone penetration

Network forensics providers are adopting the trend of entering into strategic partnerships, mergers, and/or acquisitions in the global market

Global Network Forensics Market: Forecast by Component

On the basis of component, the global network forensics market is segmented into software and services. Services segment is further sub-segmented into consulting and support & maintenance. In terms of value, the consulting segment is expected to increase at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Network Forensics Market: Forecast by Vertical

On the basis of vertical, the global network forensics market is segmented into Government, BFSI, Education, Energy & Utility, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Retail and Others. In terms of value, the government segment is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR during the forecast period and register high Y-o-Y growth rates. In terms of value, this segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.

Global Network Forensics Market: Forecast by Deployment

On the basis of deployment, the global network forensics market is segmented into On-premises and Software-as-a-Service. In terms of value, the on-premises segment is projected to be the most attractive in the global network forensics market during the forecast period. In 2017, the on-premises segment was valued at US$ 361.6 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the period of forecast.

Global Network Forensics Market: Forecast by Region

In terms of value, the APAC network forensics market is anticipated to increase at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to increase 4.8X between 2017 and 2025. However, in terms of revenue share, the North America network forensics market leads the global market with 33.4% value share estimated in 2017. In 2017, the North America regional market was valued at US$ 150.6 Mn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue through 2025.

