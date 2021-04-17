Network Packet Broker Market May See Potentially High Growth Factors | Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy and More

For a forever increasing business growth and maximum return on investment (ROI), market research report plays very important role. Network Packet Broker Market business document endows with accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Furthermore, the report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. Network Packet Broker Market business document is also useful when launching a new product in the market or spreading out the business regionally or globally. This report contains important information which helps to identify and analyze the needs of the market, the market size and the competition with respect to ICT industry.

Global network packet broker market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy, Cisco and ECI Telecom among others.

Product Launches

In March 2019, Arista Networks, Inc. launched new and disruptive Arista 7360X Series which doubles the system density while decreasing energy and cost. It offers customization, scale, efficiency and choice on effectiveness which simplifies the designs of a cloud network. Arista and Facebook engineering teams came together in the development of the system and enable complete management with the control aircraft via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switches Software). This enhances the product portfolio of the company in the market.

In December 2018, BIG SWITCH NETWORKS, INC. launched Big Switch cloud fabric on AWS for network packet broker. This helps in utilizing its software-defined hybrid cloud networking devices due to its granular control over a virtual network. Also this helps the company to expand its business on public clouds places by targeting competitors on hybrid cloud market.

In November 2018, DATACOM had launched a very compact 10G Network Packet Brokers. The network packet broker of VERSAstream family is an optimal solution to expensive high-density chassis systems. Also, the products from VERSAstream are featured with 4 to 8 any-to-any ports, thereby ensuring reduced tool subscription risk. The launch of this product has strengthened the product portfolio of the overall company.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Network Packet Broker Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Network Packet Broker Market Landscape

Part 04: Network Packet Broker Market Sizing

Part 05: Network Packet Broker Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

