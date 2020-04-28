NETWORK TELEMETRY MARKET OUTLOOK, SEGMENTATION, INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARE, COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS TO 2027

The network telemetry market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising incidences of security breaches and network attacks. Also, the increasing need to resolve downtime issues quickly is further expected to fuel market growth. However, regulatory issues may hamper the growth of the network telemetry market during the forecast period. On the other hand, technologies such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence would create numerous growth prospects for the market players in the coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global network telemetry market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The network telemetry market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The demand for network telemetry is on the rise on account of increasing demand for optimization of network infrastructure. These solutions enable large enterprises to manage their routine network-based business operations. Moreover, the demand across industry verticals and service providers is expected to increase due to rapid changes in IT infrastructure. Growing data consumption and increasing mobility create a favorable landscape for the network telemetry market during the forecast period.

The global network telemetry market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as telecom service providers, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting network telemetry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the network telemetry market in these regions.The reports cover key developments in the network telemetry market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from network telemetry market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for network telemetry in the global market.

