Neurodegenerative disease Industry 2020 Global Market – Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Analysis to 2025

Rise in prevalence of these diseases, increase in geriatric population, focus on research & development of novel treatment methods, and strong pipeline are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, growing focus on the development of stem cell technologies for the treatment of the neurodegenerative disorders is expected to drive the market.

Factors, such as Lack of complete curative treatment measures primarily because of the manifold nature of the disease could possibly hamper the market of neurodegenerative disease market at the global level. Patent protection loss for major players in the forecast period will create lucrative opportunities for the new players to enter.

Based on indication, the market can be segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and others. Alzheimer’s disease is anticipated to be the dominant segment during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of the disease.

Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into drug class and stem cell therapy.

Regionally, North America was the largest revenue generator in the Neurodegenerative disease market in 2016, because of well-established health care infrastructure in the region, growing awareness among the people about the available treatment modes, and strong focus on research & development of novel therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Novartis, Pfizer, Merck Serono, Biogen Idec, TEVA Pharmaceuticals Industries, UCB, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

