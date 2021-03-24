Neuronavigation Systems Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2027

Neuro-navigation, also called as frameless stereotactic surgery is the technique which involves performance of real-time intraoperative guidance during spinal or brain injuries. This increases safety and accuracy during neurosurgery. Neuro-navigation systems help to guide the surgeon to the surgical targets without the need for external frames. These systems are used majorly in brain surgeries which helps to limit the size of skull opening or craniotomy and remove brain lesions such as tumors or other tissue masses.

The neuronavigation systems market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing growing need and rising demand for accurate and precise systems for carrying out critical neurosurgeries, advantages such as shorter hospital stay & improved outcomes increase demand for these systems are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Rise in the untapped emerging nations, increase in number of people suffering with brain tumor and cancer leading to brain metastasis is expected to offer growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report Explore further @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001424

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. ClaroNav

2. Parsiss Co.

3. Stryker

4. Brainlab AG

5. Heal Force

6. Atracsys LLC

7. Northern Digital Inc.

8. SURGICAL THEATER, LLC

9. Micromar Ind. e Com. LTDA

10. Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd.

The global neuronavigation systems market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the neuronavigation systems market is categorized as, electromagnetic system and optical system. Based on application, the neuronavigation systems market is segmented into neurosurgery, ENT surgery, spinal surgery, and maxillofacial surgery.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neuronavigation systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The neuronavigation systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting neuronavigation systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the neuronavigation systems market in these regions.

Request for Buy Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001424

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]