Neuroscience Antibodies and Assays MarketLatest Development & Trends 2025 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Bio-Rad, Merck Kgaa, Cell Signaling Technology, Genscript

Global NEUROSCIENCE ANTIBODIES AND ASSAYS Market valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing automation of high-throughput screening and the availability of robust data management software tools, which enable researchers to develop systemic and process-oriented approaches toward neuroscience antibodies and assays techniques are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Bio-Rad, Merck KGAA, Cell Signaling Technology, Genscript, Rockland Immunochemicals. Bio Legend, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Tecan, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

– Reagents

– Instruments

By Technology

– Immunoassay

– Molecular Diagnostics

By End User

– Research Institutes

– Hospitals

