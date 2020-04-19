New 99-Million Visy Plant May Help Solve Single-Use Plastic Woes

The commitment of an Australia-based packaging and resource recovery giant to launch a $99-million new plant may potentially impact current global moves to ban single-use plastic plastic as it continues to occupy landfills and the oceans, threatening the marine ecosystem.

In a brief update posted on its website, Visy said they are opening a “$99 million state-of-the-art new corrugated cardboard plant in Truganina,” where “manufacturers and retailers in the local food and beverage market, cardboard produced at the plant will be manufactured from recycled paper and cardboard.”

Visy claims to be very much committed to recycling, saying that their recycled papers includes an approximately 98 percent consumer waste.

This year, Australia has implemented a national policy on waste management that is aimed to reducing it and increasing its recycling efforts. In a statement released during the Seventh Meeting of Environmental Ministers in April 2018, Australian authorities agreed to “advocate for increased use of recycled materials in the goods that government and industry buy, such as paper, road materials, and construction materials, and to collaborate on creating new markets for recycled materials.”

No less than the United Nations Environment Programme in its 2018 report said that the total damages brought by single-use plastic in the world’s maritime ecosystem now amounts to $13 billion every year.

In fact, the United Nations estimated that by 2050 at least 15 percent of marine species will have been affected by either ingestion or entanglement from litter.

They also warned that microplastics, if ingested by fish or other marine animals, may enter the human food cycle, as “microplastics have already been found in common table salt and in both tap and

bottled water.”

As of this writing, at least 60 countries have now introduced and implemented regulations on the use of plastic and Styrofoam products on a national level. The impacts of such regulations, however, has yet to be fully documented as these were implemented rather recently, said the United Nations. Still, there are already at least 30 percent of cases where there is a “dramatic drops in plastic pollution and the consumption of plastic bags within one year from the entry into force of the national ban or levy.”

The United Nations added that apart from effectively banning single-use plastics, governments must also address the roots of the problem, such as the improvement of waste management practices and financing of research and development efforts in the search of alternative materials.

Apart from environmental benefits, Visy said this, too, will help the Australian economy as it is set to provide more jobs.

Visy said, “this investment is another example of our commitment to spend $2 billion over the next ten years to create 5,000 Australian manufacturing jobs.”