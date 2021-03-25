New report: Data Centre Networking Market opportunities and forecast assessment, 2017 – 2025

The rapid increase in data traffic generated every day is putting the traditional data centre architecture under heavy constraints. Data traffic from social media, corporate e-mails, IoT applications and machine-to-machine communication is causing data explosion. Most of the type of data generated are images and videos which take a lot of space. Traditional data centres are gradually becoming inefficient to handle this data explosion and immediately need to revamp their architecture. Data centre networking is a consolidated solution which interconnects a number of servers in a data centre. Data centre networking is a cost-effective solution for the organizations and hence it is rapidly gaining traction.

The data explosion is creating need for a data centre which is efficient, scalable, reliable and high performing. Data centre networking solutions improve the application delivery, increase bandwidth and improve network traffic visibility. Data centre networking is expected to witness very high growth during the forecast period.

Data Centre Networking Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increase in number of mega data centres is creating the need for data centre networking. Data centre networking is used to interconnect a number of servers in mega data centres. In order to increase the bandwidth, improve efficiency and store the abundance of data generated every day, data centre networking is used. Further, increase in data centre investment is also one of the major driving factors for data centre networking market. Big data also plays an important role in the growth of data centre networking.

One of the hurdles in the data centre networking market is lack of trained resources. The data centres are increasingly moving towards virtualization. However, there is a lack of IT trained professionals to assist in data centre virtualization. Further, many companies have adopted virtualization, however their server virtualization is still dependent on some hardware systems that are still not horizontally scalable.

Global Data Centre Networking Market: Market Segmentation

Global Data Centre Networking Market can be divided into two segments, based on Components and Application.

Segmentation on basis of Components for Data Centre Networking Market:

The major segments of Data Centre Networking market on basis of components include:

Ethernet Switches

Routers

Network Security Equipment

SAN

Others

Segmentation on basis of Application for Data Centre Networking Market:

The major segments of Data Centre Networking market on basis of application include:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

Global Data Centre Networking Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Data Centre Networking market include Alcatel Lucent, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Intel Corporation, Microsoft and VMware among others.

