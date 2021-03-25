New Report on Bunker Fuel Market 2020 Analysis by Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Factor, Segmentation, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027

The Bunker Fuel Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The Bunker Fuel Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the bunker fuel market.

Chemoil Energy Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker Ltd

LUKOIL

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Neste Oyj

Royal Dutch Shell plc,

Total S.A.

Valero Energy Corporation

World Fuel Services Corporation

Bunker fuel is used in ship’s bunkers to power its engines. This fuel is divided into A, B or C grades. The C grade is the thickest and often requiring heating or blending in order to make it flow. There are two types of bunker fuels such as distillate and residual. Distillate fuel is composed of petroleum fractions of crude oil that are separated in a refinery by the distillation process. Residual fuel is also called as residuum or petroleum pitch.

The bunker fuel market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing oil and gas exploration activities in major oil-producing regions and high growth in marine trade globally. Moreover, increasing hydrogen resource development activities in offshore areas coupled with rapidly increasing bunker requirements in crude oil and product tankers boost the growth of the bunker fuel market. However, growing concerns regarding marine pollution have resulted in the imposition of several stringent regulations on the bunker industry.

