New Report on Plastic Waste Management Market 2020-2027 | In Depth Analysis with Top Key Players like ADS Waste Holdings, Clean Harbors, Hahn Plastics, Hawkvale Limited

The Plastic Waste Management Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them.

The use of plastics has become pervasive and ineludible in today’s society. The rising use of plastic has been a major contributing factor in the pollution and degradation of the environment and oceans. Plastic waste management is a discipline that addresses the nuisance caused by plastic products. Plastic waste management is associated with controlling the collection, storage, transportation, and disposition of waste in accordance with the principles of public health and economics.

Top Leading Companies:

ADS Waste Holdings, Inc.

Clean Harbors Inc.

Hahn Plastics Limited

Hawkvale Limited

Remondis SE & Co. KG

Republic Services Inc.

Stericycle Inc.

SUEZ Environnement Company

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Waste Management Inc

Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Plastic Waste Management Market production, supply, sales and market status.

The increasing adoption of recycled plastic in various industrial processes has given an impetus to plastic waste management. As part of their sustainable strategy, major food and beverage companies have incorporated recycle plastic to manufacture new plastic bottles. For instance, The Coca-Cola Company, in July 2017, announced that it would use 50% of recycled plastic in its bottles by the end of 2020. The increasing number of overfilled landfills across the globe and ban on landfills across Europe has given an impetus to plastic waste recycling activities. Implementation of policies to promote plastic recycling by regulatory bodies across the world is anticipated to create a conducive environment for the growth of the plastic waste management sector in the forecast period. Increased government spending on plastic waste management projects and the burgeoning number of private companies venturing into the plastic waste management sector is expected to drive the overall plastic waste management industry across the globe.

