New Report on the Agricultural Films Market 2019-2025

The study on the Agricultural Films Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Agricultural Films Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Agricultural Films Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Agricultural Films Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for agricultural films in North America, ExxonMobil announced a strategic investment of US$ 20 billion over the period of 10 years in the construction of new production facilities across the continent. Under the elaborate plan, ExxonMobil is planning to construct a new polyethylene production facility to increase its ma manufacturing capacity by 65% to meet the bolstering demand for the material in the agricultural films market.

Continuous innovation in incorporating sustainability in agriculture films production and disposal received a huge boost when Novamont, a leading player in the agriculture films market, announced the launch of a biodegradable mulch film manufactured using its proprietary bioplastic Mater-Bi.

The launch of a triple mulching film machine by Checci and Magli named Plastic Stop Plus which can potentially triple the mulch plastic films laying efficiency is estimated to aid agriculture films market in gaining penetration.

Other leading players operating in the agricultural films market are Ginegar Plastic Products, Berry Plastics, Polifilm, AEP Industries Inc., Dow, BASF SE, Trioplast Industries AG, and Dow.

Additional Insights:

Robust Demand for LDPE in Mulch Production to Prevail

Adoption of low-density polyethylene continues to remain robust, driven in part by demand in mulch plastic films manufacturing. High impact, chemical, and temperature resistance, are key attributes driving sales of low-density polyethylene in mulch plastic films production. In addition, the highly recyclable and cost-effective nature of the low-density polyethylene, in line with growing popularity of mulch plastic films in intensive vegetable production systems allude promising growth prospects for the agricultural films market.

Demand for silage, greenhouse, and other plastic films is also expected to surge, with the widening gap between food demand and supply. Agricultural films manufactured using materials such as HDPE, LLDPE, PE, engineering plastics are estimated to witness a surge in the demand, abreast constant search of farmers for advanced and novel technologies that boost productivity.

Research Methodology of this Report.