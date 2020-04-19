New resource reviews worldwide packaging frameworks, standards, and definitions

As an ever increasing number of brands focus on packaging objectives around reusability, recyclability, compostability, and so forth., it is ending up progressively vital to clarify and align definitions.

AMERIPEN – the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment – has presented another resource, Packaging Materials Management Definitions: A Review of Varying Global Standards, to enhance clearness and alignment around definitions of packaging materials and the management processes. Notes AMERIPEN, as more brands progress in the direction of yearning, 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable objectives attached to packaging attributes,understanding how those qualities are defined—and how they influence approval of cases—is instrumental.

According to the coalition, over the U.S., there are 18 different definitions of reusing; there are considerably more comprehensively. Understanding what is implied by key terms, including “recyclable,” “reusable,” “compostable,” “inexhaustible,” and “reused content,” advises how objectives are set and results are measured,influences policy creation, and drives the use of regulations. These terms also influence material and design strategies.

“As our vision of a circular economy grows—and along with it the proliferation of definitions related to reuse, recycling, and composting—there’s increasing uncertainty about which definitions take precedence,” says Ron Cotterman, AMERIPEN Treasurer and VP of Corporate Innovation and Sustainability at Sealed Air. “The AMERIPEN guide spells out very clearly the legal hierarchy of definitions when it comes to policy and regulatory implications. This resource is an invaluable tool for anyone seeking to understand the origin and applicability of key terms related to packaging materials management goals and processes.”

The AMERIPEN guide audits and compares worldwide frameworks set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the U.S.Federal Trade Commission (FTC),and others. The document provides a detailed, next to each other comparison of definitions for common packaging attributes and procedures.

Differences between definitions can create trade and marketing obstacles when one jurisdiction’s definition differs from another’s, AMERIPEN explains. “As packaging materials management issues become increasingly global, there is a push to harmonize practices and leverage existing legal frameworks to help manage material flows,” says Lee Anderson, AMERIPEN President and Director of Issues Management and State Affairs at General Mills. “Awareness of the context influencing various definitions will bring us closer to an understanding of what common principles should define how we manage packaging materials.

As an ever increasing number of brands focus on packaging objectives around reusability, recyclability, compostability, and so forth., it is ending up progressively vital to clarify and align definitions.

AMERIPEN – the American Institute for Packaging and the Environment – has presented another resource, Packaging Materials Management Definitions: A Review of Varying Global Standards, to enhance clearness and alignment around definitions of packaging materials and the management processes. Notes AMERIPEN, as more brands progress in the direction of yearning, 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable objectives attached to packaging attributes,understanding how those qualities are defined—and how they influence approval of cases—is instrumental.

According to the coalition, over the U.S., there are 18 different definitions of reusing; there are considerably more comprehensively. Understanding what is implied by key terms, including “recyclable,” “reusable,” “compostable,” “inexhaustible,” and “reused content,” advises how objectives are set and results are measured,influences policy creation, and drives the use of regulations. These terms also influence material and design strategies.

“As our vision of a circular economy grows—and along with it the proliferation of definitions related to reuse, recycling, and composting—there’s increasing uncertainty about which definitions take precedence,” says Ron Cotterman, AMERIPEN Treasurer and VP of Corporate Innovation and Sustainability at Sealed Air. “The AMERIPEN guide spells out very clearly the legal hierarchy of definitions when it comes to policy and regulatory implications. This resource is an invaluable tool for anyone seeking to understand the origin and applicability of key terms related to packaging materials management goals and processes.”

The AMERIPEN guide audits and compares worldwide frameworks set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the U.S.Federal Trade Commission (FTC),and others. The document provides a detailed, next to each othe rcomparison of definitions for common packaging attributes and procedures.

Differences between definitions can create trade and marketing obstacles when one jurisdiction’s definition differs from another’s, AMERIPEN explains. “As packaging materials management issues become increasingly global, there is a push to harmonize practices and leverage existing legal frameworks to help manage material flows,” says Lee Anderson, AMERIPEN President and Director of Issues Management and State Affairs at General Mills. “Awareness of the context influencing various definitions will bring us closer to an understanding of what common principles should define how we manage packaging materials.