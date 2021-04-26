New Strategic Report on Next Generation OSS And BSS Market 2020-2027 thriving worldwide With Top Key Players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Capgemini SE, Accenture plc., Amdocs, CSG Systems International

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the next generation OSS and BSS market, growing at a CAGR of +9% over the forecast period.

The next generation OSS and BSS solutions are transforming the business processes of the Communication Service Providers (CSP). They are aimed at automation process while delivering superior services in a rapidly changing technological landscape. These solutions are also transforming the traditional network into software programmable domains running on simplified, lower cost hardware, resulting in driving the convergence of IT and Telecom sector.

Operations Support System (OSS) and Business Support System (BSS) offers automation of billing, customer service, service assurance, and service fulfillment, to CSP. The growing popularity and deployment of next generation OSS and BSS in the telecom sector is anticipated to be a potential factor influencing market growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to a better customer experience management which is anticipated to become more imperative to the telecom service providers in the near future.

The report provides vital information about the prominent companies, such as, financial overview, business overview, product specification, recent developments and contact information. The dynamics that are helping the companies to face the challenges and implement the recent tactics to get to the highest level to market their products have also been given in this report. In addition to this, the global Next Generation OSS And BSS market outlines the most important market players which are the key players in this market particularly.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Capgemini SE, Accenture plc., Amdocs, Inc., CSG Systems International, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Log Net Systems Ltd., Dorado Software, Sigma Systems, Asia Info Holdings

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. As leading companies take efforts to maintain their dominance in the global Next Generation OSS And BSS market, the right way to do so is by adopting new technologies and strategies. The report highlights major technological developments and changing trends adopted by key companies over a period of time. For a stronger and more stable business outlook, the report on the global market carries key projections that can be practically studied.

The report also creates a clear picture of the various factors that will drive the global Next Generation OSS And BSS market in the years to come. In order to help company’s spot potential threats and to give them a clear picture of the opportunities that exist in Next Generation OSS And BSS market, the report offers a SWOT analysis of the global market. For the purpose of the study, market analysts have employed rigorous primary and secondary research techniques. This makes the analyses and forecasts more accurate and helps analysts to examine the Next Generation OSS And BSS market from a broader perspective.

