New thermal packaging solving for e-food

The European e-commerce business advertise for food and drinks was esteemed at €15.06 billion out of 2018 and is required to develop at a average rate of 11.3% every year. Ranpak’s new WrapPak Protector solution is intended to help that development, by furnishing the food cold chain market with a feasible and reliable method for transporting food to clients.

Dan Roumen, Product Manager, said that a unique waved paper insulates boxes for up to 48 hours: “This is a simple and more sustainable solution that reduces costs, saves space and minimizes overall handling requirements, compared with traditional systems. WrapPak Protector uses waved papers that suit many different box sizes and packaging configurations, for a truly flexible packaging environment. We are offering standard solutions with 1, 2 or 3 layers of paper, to reflect the requirements of ambient, chilled and frozen stored products – anything from chocolate and groceries to frozen food.”

Clients with explicit demands likewise advantage from Ranpak’s climate room, where they can test and think about thermal packaging solutions.

Extra alternatives guarantee that any packaging configuration can be accomplished effectively. PadPak thermal paper protection ensures defenseless products in smaller boxes, and FillPak prevents temperature misfortunes by conduction. Ranpak Geami both ensures and protects, just as giving a premium unpacking experience, with its blend of licensed pass on cut kraft paper and a tissue interleaf paper. All of Ranpak’s natural packaging solutions are 100% recyclable, renewable and biodegradable.