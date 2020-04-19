New Yorkers pick winning design for new license plates

New Yorkers have picked the state’s new license plates, overwhelmingly supporting a design with pictures of Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains and the Statue of Liberty, state officials reported Friday.

State residents were allowed to decide in favor of the new license plate in an online challenge with five competing designs.

The triumphant alternative got 49.7% of the 325,000 votes cast in the challenge, as indicated by the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

“The design overwhelmingly selected by New Yorkers showcases some of our most iconic symbols and truly represents what the Empire State is all about—our diversity, our unparalleled architecture and natural beauty, and our unyielding commitment to freedom and justice for all,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder.

The sprinter up in the competition was design No. 1 demonstrating a huge picture of the Statue of Liberty. It got 16 percent of the votes.

Four of the five designs highlighted the Statue of Liberty. A fifth demonstrated the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, once known as the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Designs No. 2 (a little Statue of Liberty) and No. 3 (demonstrating the bridge) tied for last place with 9.7 percent of the vote.

The new plates are expected to go into circulation starting in April 2020, supplanting the current Empire gold plates and the more established blue and white plates.

Some state lawmakers have objected the $25 substitution fee that will be charged for the new license plates, considering it a cash get by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration.

New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy was among the individuals who hypothesized that the governor had fixed the challenge to support the design with the bridge named after his late father.